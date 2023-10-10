Trading Update: Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Stock Endures 4.13% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has gone down by -0.43% for the week, with a -13.56% drop in the past month and a 6.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for VTLE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.88% for VTLE stock, with a simple moving average of 2.91% for the last 200 days.

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.01x. and a 36-month beta value of 3.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) by analysts is $78.30, which is $25.78 above the current market price. The public float for VTLE is 20.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.11% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VTLE was 717.79K shares.

VTLE) stock’s latest price update

Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 8.24 in relation to its previous close of 47.23. However, the company has experienced a -0.43% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that The recent large-scale attack by a Palestinian militant group on Israel is causing market volatility. Amidst the emotional impact of such events, investors are reminded to separate their emotions from investment decisions.

VTLE Trading at -7.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.88. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -0.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from Denny Mark David, who sale 5,496 shares at the price of $54.75 back on Oct 02. After this action, Denny Mark David now owns 18,494 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $300,906 using the latest closing price.

SEGNER EDMUND P III, the Director of Vital Energy Inc., sale 1,155 shares at $44.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that SEGNER EDMUND P III is holding 14,328 shares at $50,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 75.73, with 25.85 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.