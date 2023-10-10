Trading Update: Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) Stock Endures 8.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has seen a 14.04% increase in the past week, with a -41.68% drop in the past month, and a -34.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.08% for NAAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.83% for NAAS’s stock, with a -40.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for NAAS is at 1.37.

The public float for NAAS is 57.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume for NAAS on October 10, 2023 was 981.84K shares.

NAAS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Naas Technology Inc ADR (NASDAQ: NAAS) has increased by 10.34 when compared to last closing price of 3.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that BEIJING, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) (“NaaS” or the “Company”), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended June 30, 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, September 8, 2023.

NAAS Trading at -36.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares sank -40.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAAS rose by +14.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, Naas Technology Inc ADR saw -8.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Naas Technology Inc ADR (NAAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.