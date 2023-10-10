Trading Update: Geron Corp. (GERN) Stock Endures 6.37% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Geron Corp. (GERN) has gone down by -9.05% for the week, with a -26.12% drop in the past month and a -42.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.37% for GERN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.42% for GERN stock, with a simple moving average of -34.15% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Geron Corp. (GERN) by analysts is $4.83, which is $3.02 above the current market price. The public float for GERN is 441.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.22% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of GERN was 5.18M shares.

GERN) stock’s latest price update

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) has seen a decline in its stock price by 0.00 in relation to its previous close of 1.81. However, the company has experienced a -9.05% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that While targeting small-cap stocks to buy might not be the go-to recipe for predictable and consistent market success, in some cases, you just have to do what you have to do. Think of it this way.

Analysts’ Opinion of GERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GERN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GERN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $4 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GERN Trading at -26.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares sank -22.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GERN fell by -9.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0885. In addition, Geron Corp. saw -25.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GERN starting from O’Farrell Elizabeth G., who purchase 6,607 shares at the price of $2.28 back on Aug 24. After this action, O’Farrell Elizabeth G. now owns 7,407 shares of Geron Corp., valued at $15,064 using the latest closing price.

O’Farrell Elizabeth G., the Director of Geron Corp., purchase 6,579 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that O’Farrell Elizabeth G. is holding 26,220 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23246.64 for the present operating margin

-45.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Geron Corp. stands at -23808.89. The total capital return value is set at -87.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.40. Equity return is now at value -77.66, with -52.35 for asset returns.

Based on Geron Corp. (GERN), the company’s capital structure generated 69.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.07. Total debt to assets is 29.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,844.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

To sum up, Geron Corp. (GERN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.