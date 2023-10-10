Trading Update: BCE Inc (BCE) Stock Endures 1.62% Monthly Volatility

The stock of BCE Inc (BCE) has gone up by 4.47% for the week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month and a -14.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.62% for BCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.52% for BCE stock, with a simple moving average of -14.22% for the last 200 days.

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.65.

The average price predicted for BCE Inc (BCE) by analysts is $44.95, which is $8.17 above the current market price. The public float for BCE is 911.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.86% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BCE was 1.65M shares.

BCE) stock’s latest price update

BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 37.67. However, the company has experienced a 4.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-18 that U.S. credit rating cut by Fitch, inflation trending down and the Fed raising interest rates by another 25 basis points have been the headlines since our last month’s article. That being said, life and the search for attractive dividend growth stocks goes on. This month we have four familiar names and one new name that I believe is worth giving a deeper look to, despite its relatively short dividend history.

BCE Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -7.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCE rose by +4.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, BCE Inc saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCE

Equity return is now at value 10.83, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BCE Inc (BCE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.