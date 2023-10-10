Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) has dropped by -1.77 compared to previous close of 13.57. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that CNBC personality Jim Cramer is one of the most-watched stock gurus on TV. He hosts the network’s “Mad Money” and “Squawk on the Street” shows.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (NYSE: MODG) is 26.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MODG is 1.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) is $26.36, which is $13.06 above the current market price. The public float for MODG is 142.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.10% of that float. On October 10, 2023, MODG’s average trading volume was 2.55M shares.

MODG’s Market Performance

The stock of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has seen a -1.26% decrease in the past week, with a -19.16% drop in the past month, and a -34.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for MODG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.41% for MODG’s stock, with a -32.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MODG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MODG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MODG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for MODG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $12 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MODG Trading at -18.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MODG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -19.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MODG fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.56. In addition, Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp saw -32.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MODG starting from BREWER OLIVER G III, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $16.21 back on Aug 25. After this action, BREWER OLIVER G III now owns 847,556 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, valued at $162,100 using the latest closing price.

ANDERSON ERIK J, the Director of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $16.58 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that ANDERSON ERIK J is holding 822,959 shares at $165,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MODG

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp (MODG) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.