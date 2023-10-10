TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, TOP stock has gone down by -1.58%, with a monthly decline of -8.94% and a quarterly plunge of -29.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.98% for TOP Financial Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.95% for TOP’s stock, with a -31.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TOP is 3.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOP on October 10, 2023 was 754.98K shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP)’s stock price has increased by 8.48 compared to its previous closing price of 4.60. However, the company has seen a -1.58% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

TOP Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.56%, as shares sank -8.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.07. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.