Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) is $14.00, which is $17.7 above the current market price. The public float for TYGO is 22.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TYGO on October 10, 2023 was 70.76K shares.

TYGO) stock’s latest price update

Tigo Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO)’s stock price has decreased by -28.86 compared to its previous closing price of 7.45. However, the company has seen a -24.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-06-23 that The niche solar energy solutions provider experienced a rare double initiation of coverage from two analysts on the same day. Both pundits rate the shares as a buy.

TYGO’s Market Performance

Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has seen a -24.50% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -39.64% decline in the past month and a -76.02% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for TYGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.16% for TYGO stock, with a simple moving average of -57.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TYGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TYGO stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for TYGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TYGO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $21 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TYGO Trading at -51.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TYGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.73%, as shares sank -39.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TYGO fell by -24.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.21. In addition, Tigo Energy Inc. saw -48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TYGO starting from ALON ZVI, who sale 15,978 shares at the price of $10.43 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALON ZVI now owns 173,913 shares of Tigo Energy Inc., valued at $166,651 using the latest closing price.

ALON ZVI, the Chief Executive Officer of Tigo Energy Inc., sale 7,900 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that ALON ZVI is holding 173,913 shares at $88,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TYGO

The total capital return value is set at -2.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.20. Equity return is now at value -30.58, with -14.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tigo Energy Inc. (TYGO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.