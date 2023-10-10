Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) has plunged by -22.45 when compared to previous closing price of 1.04, but the company has seen a -23.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-21 that Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ: TIRX ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the insurance broker company revealed a share transfer Unitrust Holdings Limited has obtained a 61.22% stake in Tian Ruixiang after acquiring shares from Wang Investor Co. Ltd. That saw it obtain 106,500 Class A shares for $10,000 and 250,000 Class B shares for $15,000.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TIRX is 2.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIRX on October 10, 2023 was 332.71K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a -23.25% decrease for the week, with a -28.04% drop in the past month and a -42.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.68% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -31.35% for TIRX stock, with a simple moving average of -50.12% for the last 200 days.

TIRX Trading at -35.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.46%, as shares sank -28.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX fell by -23.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1577. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -56.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-365.80 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -346.48. The total capital return value is set at -13.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87. Equity return is now at value -12.93, with -12.43 for asset returns.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.43. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -17.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.