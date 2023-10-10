Therealreal Inc (REAL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REAL is 2.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for REAL is $3.05, which is $1.51 above the current price. The public float for REAL is 80.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REAL on October 10, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

REAL) stock’s latest price update

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.33 in comparison to its previous close of 1.69, however, the company has experienced a -15.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-29 that The RealReal shares tumbled on Friday on the news its finance chief Robert Julian will be stepping down from his role as the company attempts to return to profitability by focusing on the higher-margin portion of its consignment business. Shares of the luxury resale store fell more than 10% before paring its losses to trade down about 3.6% at US$2.16 in the early afternoon.

REAL’s Market Performance

Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a -15.79% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -37.01% decline in the past month and a -39.39% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.64% for REAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.74% for REAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at -31.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.27%, as shares sank -36.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL fell by -15.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0810. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 28.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.