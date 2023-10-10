The Impact of Market Fluctuations on First Solar Inc’s (FSLR) Stock

The stock of First Solar Inc (FSLR) has gone down by -8.02% for the week, with a -21.51% drop in the past month and a -24.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.94% for FSLR.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.25% for FSLR’s stock, with a -22.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 98.82x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for First Solar Inc (FSLR) is $249.15, which is $105.59 above the current market price. The public float for FSLR is 101.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FSLR on October 10, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.20 compared to its previous closing price of 148.56. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-08 that First Solar is doubling its production by 2026 as solar demand grows worldwide. Technology improvements have made First Solar’s panels both more efficient and less costly.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $237 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at -20.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.51%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR fell by -8.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $162.09. In addition, First Solar Inc saw -4.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from Bradley Alexander R., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $158.23 back on Oct 02. After this action, Bradley Alexander R. now owns 30,419 shares of First Solar Inc, valued at $791,145 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $186.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 35,419 shares at $1,024,199 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.62, with 1.91 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, First Solar Inc (FSLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.