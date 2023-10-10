The Impact of Market Fluctuations on CNH Industrial NV’s (CNHI) Stock

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a 0.25% increase in the past week, with a -12.28% drop in the past month, and a -19.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.16% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.25% for CNHI’s stock, with a -19.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) by analysts is $18.59, which is $6.83 above the current market price. The public float for CNHI is 931.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of CNHI was 6.39M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has increased by 1.02 when compared to last closing price of 11.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-19 that Evercore ISI downgraded both Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to “in line” from “outperform” today, citing agricultural production cuts.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNHI Trading at -10.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -12.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -26.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.50 for the present operating margin

+29.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNH Industrial NV stands at +8.61. The total capital return value is set at 14.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.88. Equity return is now at value 35.16, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Based on CNH Industrial NV (CNHI), the company’s capital structure generated 334.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.00. Total debt to assets is 58.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 193.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.