The -13.88% Decline of Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has gone down by -1.81% for the week, with a -15.05% drop in the past month and a -16.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.29% for MTCH’s stock, with a -9.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) by analysts is $56.14, which is $18.72 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MTCH was 4.21M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has surged by 0.32 when compared to previous closing price of 37.30, but the company has seen a -1.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Match Group (MTCH) has an impressive earnings surprise history and currently possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely beat in its next quarterly report.

MTCH Trading at -13.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares sank -14.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.50. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $39.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,185 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $19,500 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $47.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 31,685 shares at $23,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.