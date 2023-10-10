The -13.88% Decline of Liberty Global plc’s (LBTYK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, LBTYK stock has gone down by -1.12%, with a monthly decline of -6.59% and a quarterly plunge of -5.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.48% for Liberty Global plc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.74% for LBTYK’s stock, with a -9.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.24.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) is $27.54, which is $10.93 above the current market price. The public float for LBTYK is 218.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LBTYK on October 10, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

LBTYK) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYK)’s stock price has soared by 2.01 in relation to previous closing price of 17.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that Liberty Global’s price rises will kick-in in the second half of the year. Share buybacks are accelerating and extremely accretive at current prices. The share prices can return a 30% CAGR (or much more) to patient investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBTYK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LBTYK stocks, with Pivotal Research Group repeating the rating for LBTYK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LBTYK in the upcoming period, according to Pivotal Research Group is $25 based on the research report published on December 17, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

LBTYK Trading at -7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBTYK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -7.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBTYK fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, Liberty Global plc saw -8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBTYK starting from BRACKEN CHARLES H R, who sale 52,577 shares at the price of $19.51 back on Sep 21. After this action, BRACKEN CHARLES H R now owns 4,436 shares of Liberty Global plc, valued at $1,025,555 using the latest closing price.

Waldron Jason, the SVP & CAO of Liberty Global plc, sale 9,714 shares at $19.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Waldron Jason is holding 81,892 shares at $189,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBTYK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+25.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Global plc stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 0.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.51. Equity return is now at value -15.31, with -8.11 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Global plc (LBTYK), the company’s capital structure generated 69.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.94. Total debt to assets is 36.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.