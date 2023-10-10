The -13.88% Decline of Hims & Hers Health Inc’s (HIMS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HIMS stock has gone down by -2.17%, with a monthly decline of -3.37% and a quarterly plunge of -26.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Hims & Hers Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for HIMS’s stock, with a -26.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) is $12.11, which is $5.8 above the current market price. The public float for HIMS is 135.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIMS on October 10, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

HIMS) stock’s latest price update

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE: HIMS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.79 in relation to previous closing price of 6.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Hims & Hers is cutting prices, but profit margins are rising. The company is cash flow positive, with plenty of cash on the balance sheet.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIMS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for HIMS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HIMS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HIMS Trading at -8.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIMS fell by -2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.26. In addition, Hims & Hers Health Inc saw -1.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIMS starting from Baird Melissa, who sale 9,133 shares at the price of $6.23 back on Oct 05. After this action, Baird Melissa now owns 403,849 shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc, valued at $56,907 using the latest closing price.

Baird Melissa, the Chief Operating Officer of Hims & Hers Health Inc, sale 9,133 shares at $6.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Baird Melissa is holding 412,982 shares at $56,486 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.00 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hims & Hers Health Inc stands at -12.46. The total capital return value is set at -20.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.08. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -12.20 for asset returns.

Based on Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.67. Total debt to assets is 1.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.