Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN)’s stock price has dropped by -0.18 in relation to previous closing price of 157.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that In the most recent trading session, Texas Instruments (TXN) closed at $156.72, indicating a -0.18% shift from the previous trading day.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Texas Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: TXN) is above average at 18.81x. The 36-month beta value for TXN is also noteworthy at 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 18 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TXN is $185.55, which is $29.98 above than the current price. The public float for TXN is 906.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. The average trading volume of TXN on October 10, 2023 was 4.85M shares.

TXN’s Market Performance

TXN’s stock has seen a -2.02% decrease for the week, with a -4.82% drop in the past month and a -12.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for Texas Instruments Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.46% for TXN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for TXN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for TXN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $145 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXN Trading at -5.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXN fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.22. In addition, Texas Instruments Inc. saw -5.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXN starting from COX CARRIE SMITH, who sale 16,055 shares at the price of $180.04 back on Jul 31. After this action, COX CARRIE SMITH now owns 35,801 shares of Texas Instruments Inc., valued at $2,890,542 using the latest closing price.

PATSLEY PAMELA H, the Director of Texas Instruments Inc., sale 10,539 shares at $179.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that PATSLEY PAMELA H is holding 32,662 shares at $1,890,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.91 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Texas Instruments Inc. stands at +43.48. The total capital return value is set at 45.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.48. Equity return is now at value 50.93, with 27.48 for asset returns.

Based on Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN), the company’s capital structure generated 62.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.57. Total debt to assets is 33.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.