Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has plunge by 1.43relation to previous closing price of 41.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-04 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its third quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for TECK is $51.97, which is $9.8 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 505.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume for TECK on October 10, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

TECK’s Market Performance

The stock of Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has seen a 4.19% increase in the past week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month, and a -0.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for TECK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.22% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.18% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at 1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.49. In addition, Teck Resources Ltd saw 11.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.81 for the present operating margin

+48.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Ltd stands at +23.61. The total capital return value is set at 21.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.25. Equity return is now at value 6.42, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Teck Resources Ltd (TECK), the company’s capital structure generated 39.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.22. Total debt to assets is 19.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.