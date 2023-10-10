Talos Energy Inc (TALO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO)’s stock price has gone rise by 5.33 in comparison to its previous close of 15.19, however, the company has experienced a 3.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-09 that HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Talos Energy Inc. (“Talos” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TALO) intends to release third quarter 2023 results for the period ended September 30, 2023, on Monday, November 6, 2023, after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, broadcast live over the internet, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

The price-to-earnings ratio for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE: TALO) is 4.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TALO is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Talos Energy Inc (TALO) is $21.00, which is $4.29 above the current market price. The public float for TALO is 113.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.50% of that float. On October 10, 2023, TALO’s average trading volume was 1.64M shares.

TALO’s Market Performance

TALO stock saw a decrease of 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.55% and a quarterly a decrease of 11.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.28% for Talos Energy Inc (TALO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.22% for TALO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TALO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TALO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $21 based on the research report published on April 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TALO Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares sank -4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TALO rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Talos Energy Inc saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TALO starting from BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P, who sale 25,003 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, BCC EnVen Investments (S), L.P now owns 15,120,372 shares of Talos Energy Inc, valued at $336,790 using the latest closing price.

BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL, the 10% Owner of Talos Energy Inc, sale 25,003 shares at $13.47 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT MEMBER, LL is holding 15,120,372 shares at $336,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.56 for the present operating margin

+52.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Talos Energy Inc stands at +23.12. The total capital return value is set at 39.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.86. Equity return is now at value 24.11, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Talos Energy Inc (TALO), the company’s capital structure generated 65.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.70. Total debt to assets is 25.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Talos Energy Inc (TALO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.