Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 15.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-03 that American depositary receipts of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. 4502, -1.79% TAK, -2.16% rose more than 1% in the extended session Tuesday after the Japan-based company said its dengue vaccine got the recommendation from an immunizations advisory board with the World Health Organization. The WHO will consider the recommendation in the coming weeks, the company said.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (NYSE: TAK) is 22.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAK is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) is $16.60, which is $1.43 above the current market price. The public float for TAK is 3.11B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On October 10, 2023, TAK’s average trading volume was 2.25M shares.

TAK’s Market Performance

TAK’s stock has seen a -0.33% decrease for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a -1.61% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.81% for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.11% for TAK’s stock, with a -4.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for TAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on March 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAK Trading at -1.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.02%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAK fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.71. In addition, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR saw -2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.34 for the present operating margin

+57.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK), the company’s capital structure generated 76.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.35. Total debt to assets is 34.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co ADR (TAK) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.