T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TMUS is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TMUS is $174.43, which is $34.13 above the current price. The public float for TMUS is 474.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TMUS on October 10, 2023 was 4.72M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

TMUS) stock’s latest price update

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.80 in relation to its previous close of 139.03. However, the company has experienced a 0.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that Over the past ten years, TMUS has had an extraordinary run, surpassing both its competitors and the market by delivering returns that were at least double. Through strategic M&A, TMUS achieved a 22.5% annualized top-line growth and increased its operating profit over 11 times since 2013, all while improving margins. TMUS, with lower leverage than competitors, is poised for market share growth, expecting annualized 19% EPS growth over the next 4 years.

TMUS’s Market Performance

T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen a 0.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.82% gain in the past month and a 0.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for TMUS stock, with a simple moving average of -0.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 1.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -0.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $140.08. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc saw 0.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Bazzano Dara, who sale 3,953 shares at the price of $141.36 back on Sep 13. After this action, Bazzano Dara now owns 10,877 shares of T-Mobile US Inc, valued at $558,796 using the latest closing price.

Freier Jon, the President, Consumer Group of T-Mobile US Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $140.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Freier Jon is holding 175,901 shares at $2,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 9.05, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.