Sysco Corp. (SYY) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) is 18.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SYY is 1.13. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SYY is 504.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On October 10, 2023, SYY’s average trading volume was 2.47M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sysco Corp. (NYSE: SYY) has surged by 0.76 when compared to previous closing price of 62.95, but the company has seen a -2.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-08 that The Summer 2023 edition of Fortune Magazine revealed 500 biggest U.S. companies by revenue. The latest quest to sniff-out the best dividend buys focused on 68 industry leaders using YCharts 10/5/23 data. Those 68 industry leaders were segmented into 21 business sectors ranging (alphabetically) from apparel to wholesalers. 58 dividend yielding stocks highlighted those 68 industry leaders and ranged from 0.19% to 9.28% in annual yield and ranged from -55.55% to 52.81% in broker-estimated one-year price-target-upsides by YCharts 10/5/23 reckoning.

SYY’s Market Performance

Sysco Corp. (SYY) has seen a -2.68% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.32% decline in the past month and a -14.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.45% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -14.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at -9.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -9.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -2.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.47. In addition, Sysco Corp. saw -17.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Russell Neil, who sale 219 shares at the price of $69.88 back on Sep 01. After this action, Russell Neil now owns 25,154 shares of Sysco Corp., valued at $15,304 using the latest closing price.

Talton Sheila, the Director of Sysco Corp., sale 2,469 shares at $77.24 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Talton Sheila is holding 11,877 shares at $190,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+18.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corp. stands at +2.32. The total capital return value is set at 24.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.11. Equity return is now at value 104.40, with 7.88 for asset returns.

Based on Sysco Corp. (SYY), the company’s capital structure generated 555.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.75. Total debt to assets is 48.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 547.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sysco Corp. (SYY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.