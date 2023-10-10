Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc’s (SHO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has gone down by 0.00% for the week, with a 3.88% rise in the past month and a -10.41% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.58% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -4.57% for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SHO is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SHO is $9.79, which is $0.5 above the current market price. The public float for SHO is 205.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.83% of that float. The average trading volume for SHO on October 10, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

SHO) stock’s latest price update

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE: SHO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 9.34. Barrons reported 2023-08-11 that The biggest question for the island’s companies—and broader economy— will be how long tourists might stay away.

SHO Trading at 1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +1.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc saw -2.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+21.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stands at +9.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.16. Equity return is now at value 4.83, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Based on Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO), the company’s capital structure generated 39.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.52. Total debt to assets is 26.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.