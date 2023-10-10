Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS)’s stock price has soared by 1.77 in relation to previous closing price of 14.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-09-15 that The consumer price index (CPI) continues to climb, but gold has been maintaining its resiliency in the face of rising inflation. The precious metal is still up about 5% for the year despite the macroeconomic challenges.

, and the 36-month beta value for PHYS is at 0.13.

The public float for PHYS is 400.92M, and currently, shorts hold a – of that float. The average trading volume for PHYS on October 10, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

PHYS’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a 2.27% increase in the past week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month, and a -4.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.83% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.88% for PHYS’s stock, with a -3.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at -3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 2.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.