Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen a 3.64% increase in the past week, with a 1.57% gain in the past month, and a -3.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for SPOT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.23% for SPOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.88% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SPOT is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SPOT is $158.79, which is $7.39 above the current market price. The public float for SPOT is 128.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SPOT on October 10, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

SPOT) stock’s latest price update

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $182 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +106.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.90. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 102.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -43.59, with -12.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.