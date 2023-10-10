SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) has jumped by 19.01 compared to previous close of 1.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 35.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMX is -1.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for SMX is 0.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMX on October 10, 2023 was 305.12K shares.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX’s stock has seen a 35.20% increase for the week, with a 20.72% rise in the past month and a -44.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.52% for SMX (Security Matters) Plc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.10% for SMX’s stock, with a -97.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SMX Trading at -10.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.59%, as shares surge +16.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +35.20%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4191. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

Equity return is now at value -5.93, with -5.56 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.