Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) is above average at 46.98x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) is $33.60, which is $11.2 above the current market price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SNN on October 10, 2023 was 829.47K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.34 in comparison to its previous close of 23.70, however, the company has experienced a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SNN’s Market Performance

SNN’s stock has fallen by -1.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.43% and a quarterly drop of -21.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.46% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.70% for SNN’s stock, with a -17.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNN Trading at -11.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.07. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.