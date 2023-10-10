Should You Invest in Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MGAM is at 4.80.

The public float for MGAM is 15.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume for MGAM on October 10, 2023 was 753.59K shares.

MGAM) stock’s latest price update

Mobile Global Esports Inc (NASDAQ: MGAM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.73 in relation to its previous close of 0.56. However, the company has experienced a 46.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-06-12 that LOS ANGELES, CA, WESTPORT, CT and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2023 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, social platform development and data services in India, today announced that the Company will be presenting at PWR Up LA on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023. PWR Up is an Esports Awards industry event hosted by Nixon Peabody at their Los Angeles facility at 300 S.

MGAM’s Market Performance

Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) has experienced a 46.97% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.10% rise in the past month, and a -10.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.86% for MGAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.51% for MGAM’s stock, with a -34.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MGAM Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.66%, as shares surge +25.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGAM rose by +46.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3687. In addition, Mobile Global Esports Inc saw -39.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGAM starting from Pross David Randall, who sale 550 shares at the price of $2.20 back on Jan 31. After this action, Pross David Randall now owns 650,000 shares of Mobile Global Esports Inc, valued at $1,210 using the latest closing price.

Pross David Randall, the CEO of Mobile Global Esports Inc, purchase 550 shares at $0.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 21, which means that Pross David Randall is holding 650,550 shares at $456 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGAM

Equity return is now at value -73.67, with -70.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobile Global Esports Inc (MGAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.