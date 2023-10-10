Should You Invest in Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Now?

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HLIT is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HLIT is $18.33, which is $9.19 above the current market price. The public float for HLIT is 109.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume for HLIT on October 10, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

HLIT) stock’s latest price update

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 9.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that In the dynamic world of stock markets, the quest for financial prosperity often leads investors on a journey filled with opportunities and risks. For those aspiring to join the ranks of millionaires, strategic investments in stocks to buy can be the key to realizing their dreams.

HLIT’s Market Performance

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has seen a -3.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.22% decline in the past month and a -42.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for HLIT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.28% for HLIT’s stock, with a -33.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLIT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for HLIT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for HLIT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $16 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HLIT Trading at -11.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLIT fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, Harmonic Inc. saw -30.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLIT starting from HARSHMAN PATRICK, who sale 15,179 shares at the price of $14.19 back on Dec 14. After this action, HARSHMAN PATRICK now owns 483,642 shares of Harmonic Inc., valued at $215,388 using the latest closing price.

HARSHMAN PATRICK, the President and CEO of Harmonic Inc., sale 69,090 shares at $13.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that HARSHMAN PATRICK is holding 474,780 shares at $922,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.90 for the present operating margin

+48.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmonic Inc. stands at +4.51. The total capital return value is set at 10.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.07. Equity return is now at value 6.73, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.13. Total debt to assets is 22.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.