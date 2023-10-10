Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.45. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for SNTI is 26.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SNTI was 260.69K shares.

SNTI) stock’s latest price update

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI)’s stock price has plunge by -11.54relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -25.10% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-26 that SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Senti Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNTI) (“Senti Bio”), a biotechnology company developing a new generation of cell and gene therapies for patients living with incurable diseases using its proprietary Gene Circuit platform, today announced its participation at the following investor and healthcare industry conferences:

SNTI’s Market Performance

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has seen a -25.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -49.49% decline in the past month and a -53.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.43% for SNTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.76% for SNTI’s stock, with a -69.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNTI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SNTI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SNTI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $7.50 based on the research report published on October 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNTI Trading at -49.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.80%, as shares sank -49.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNTI fell by -25.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4631. In addition, Senti Biosciences Inc. saw -77.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1647.90 for the present operating margin

+8.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senti Biosciences Inc. stands at -1358.14. The total capital return value is set at -36.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.36. Equity return is now at value -57.43, with -41.77 for asset returns.

Based on Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI), the company’s capital structure generated 29.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.57. Total debt to assets is 20.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -11.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.