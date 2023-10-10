Sempra (SRE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is 17.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRE is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sempra (SRE) is $82.64, which is $15.14 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 629.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% of that float. On October 10, 2023, SRE’s average trading volume was 2.35M shares.

SRE) stock’s latest price update

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has soared by 2.04 in relation to previous closing price of 67.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Despite the surprisingly robust September jobs report that just came out, Wall Street hasn’t been that impressive overall, thus necessitating a discussion about options trades for a flat market. Listen, as much as I love talking about safe dividend stocks to buy for a tumultuous market, if the waste matter truly hits the proverbial fan, even the most trusted idea could temporarily falter.

SRE’s Market Performance

SRE’s stock has risen by 4.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.86% and a quarterly drop of -6.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Sempra. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.33% for SRE’s stock, with a -8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SRE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $156 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SRE Trading at -3.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.00. In addition, Sempra saw -11.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Martin Jeffrey W, who sale 19,260 shares at the price of $146.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Martin Jeffrey W now owns 1 shares of Sempra, valued at $2,813,736 using the latest closing price.

MIHALIK TREVOR I, the Executive VP and CFO of Sempra, sale 2,306 shares at $148.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MIHALIK TREVOR I is holding 21,362 shares at $342,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.67 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +13.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.30. Equity return is now at value 9.28, with 3.21 for asset returns.

Based on Sempra (SRE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.07. Total debt to assets is 37.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sempra (SRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.