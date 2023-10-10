Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (NASDAQ: SFE)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.70 in comparison to its previous close of 1.11, however, the company has experienced a 14.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFE ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Matt Barnard – General Counsel and Secretary Eric Salzman – CEO Mark Herndon – CFO Conference Call Participants Jason Stankowski – Clayton Partners Matt Barnard Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for this presentation of Safeguard Scientifics’ Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results. Joining me on today’s call and webcast are Eric Salzman, Safeguard’s Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Herndon, Safeguard’s Chief Financial Officer.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) by analysts is $16.00, which is $14.86 above the current market price. The public float for SFE is 13.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of SFE was 53.13K shares.

SFE’s Market Performance

SFE’s stock has seen a 14.00% increase for the week, with a -10.24% drop in the past month and a -25.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.66% for Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for SFE’s stock, with a -41.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFE stocks, with First Analysis Sec repeating the rating for SFE by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SFE in the upcoming period, according to First Analysis Sec is $17 based on the research report published on July 27, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

SFE Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.87%, as shares sank -4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFE rose by +13.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0545. In addition, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. saw -63.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFE starting from SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Aug 18. After this action, SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR now owns 525,000 shares of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR, the 10% Owner of Safeguard Scientifics Inc., sale 22,899 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that SATTERFIELD THOMAS A JR is holding 360,000 shares at $26,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFE

The total capital return value is set at -10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.39. Equity return is now at value -39.92, with -37.34 for asset returns.

Based on Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE), the company’s capital structure generated 4.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.63. Total debt to assets is 4.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Safeguard Scientifics Inc. (SFE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.