Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has dropped by -2.92 compared to previous close of 90.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC reported 2023-10-09 that Ticket prices for cruises are surging as operators say they’re meeting higher demand for post-pandemic vacations.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RCL is 2.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RCL is $121.67, which is $34.37 above the current price. The public float for RCL is 234.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCL on October 10, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

RCL’s stock has seen a -3.78% decrease for the week, with a -9.37% drop in the past month and a -12.89% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.02% for Royal Caribbean Group. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.86% for RCL’s stock, with a 9.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $137 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RCL Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.52%, as shares sank -9.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.25. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 78.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Bayley Michael W, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $100.02 back on Sep 12. After this action, Bayley Michael W now owns 102,191 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $1,000,215 using the latest closing price.

Bayley Michael W, the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of Royal Caribbean Group, sale 10,000 shares at $97.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Bayley Michael W is holding 112,191 shares at $974,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

+7.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at -24.39. The total capital return value is set at -3.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.77. Equity return is now at value -1.67, with -0.17 for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 836.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.32. Total debt to assets is 71.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 760.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.