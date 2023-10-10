Roadzen Inc (RDZN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) has decreased by -14.35 when compared to last closing price of 4.60.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -10.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Roadzen Inc (NASDAQ: RDZN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 72.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RDZN is at 0.52. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RDZN is 20.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for RDZN on October 10, 2023 was 313.44K shares.

RDZN’s Market Performance

RDZN’s stock has seen a -10.25% decrease for the week, with a -64.60% drop in the past month and a -62.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.72% for Roadzen Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.29% for RDZN’s stock, with a -60.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RDZN Trading at -58.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.95%, as shares sank -65.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDZN fell by -10.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.82. In addition, Roadzen Inc saw -61.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RDZN

The total capital return value is set at -1.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.49. Equity return is now at value 0.68, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Roadzen Inc (RDZN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roadzen Inc (RDZN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.