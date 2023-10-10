Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) is 7.08x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RITM is 1.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) is $11.72, which is $2.32 above the current market price. The public float for RITM is 480.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On October 10, 2023, RITM’s average trading volume was 3.76M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

RITM) stock’s latest price update

Rithm Capital Corporation (NYSE: RITM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.42 in relation to its previous close of 9.16. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-04 that Rithm Capital offers a high-dividend yield, but there are other mREIT companies with higher yields. The risk of overpaying for acquisitions may put downward pressure on Rithm Capital’s share price in the short term. Rithm Capital’s business model has evolved to include a diverse portfolio, but it is still largely exposed to MSRs and interest rates.

RITM’s Market Performance

Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.29% drop in the past month, and a -0.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for RITM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.37% for RITM’s stock, with a 3.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RITM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RITM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for RITM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RITM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on December 16, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RITM Trading at -5.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RITM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RITM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.57. In addition, Rithm Capital Corporation saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RITM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.91 for the present operating margin

+68.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rithm Capital Corporation stands at +47.02. The total capital return value is set at 6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.29. Equity return is now at value 10.22, with 2.11 for asset returns.

Based on Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM), the company’s capital structure generated 334.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.98. Total debt to assets is 71.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rithm Capital Corporation (RITM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.