Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for REBN is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for REBN is 4.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REBN on October 10, 2023 was 35.21K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has dropped by -5.18 in relation to previous closing price of 0.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

REBN’s Market Performance

Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has experienced a -9.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.17% drop in the past month, and a -41.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for REBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.88% for REBN’s stock, with a -44.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

REBN Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.39%, as shares sank -14.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5480. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -43.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Equity return is now at value -391.90, with -51.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.