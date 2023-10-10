Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) is $7.00, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for RVSN is 6.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RVSN on October 10, 2023 was 34.08K shares.

RVSN) stock’s latest price update

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.49 in comparison to its previous close of 0.50, however, the company has experienced a 9.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-04 that Rail Vision (RVSN) stock is rocketing higher on heavy trading volume Wednesday despite a lack of news from the rail company. The post RVSN Stock: 12 Things to Know as Rail Vision Soars 60% appeared first on InvestorPlace.

RVSN’s Market Performance

Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has seen a 9.52% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.67% gain in the past month and a 3.05% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.55% for RVSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.95% for RVSN’s stock, with a -42.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVSN Trading at 11.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.28%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4994. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw -51.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2549.88 for the present operating margin

-92.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -2488.12. The total capital return value is set at -171.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -175.73. Equity return is now at value -104.03, with -83.27 for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 13.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.55. Total debt to assets is 10.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 22.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.45.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.