Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA) has increased by 0.80 when compared to last closing price of 0.48.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-08-23 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Qurate Retail, Inc. to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia & Technology Conference.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for QRTEA is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) is $0.55, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for QRTEA is 348.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. On October 10, 2023, QRTEA’s average trading volume was 7.37M shares.

QRTEA’s Market Performance

QRTEA’s stock has seen a -18.33% decrease for the week, with a -22.36% drop in the past month and a -57.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.13% for Qurate Retail Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.89% for QRTEA’s stock, with a -59.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRTEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRTEA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for QRTEA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for QRTEA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.20 based on the research report published on November 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRTEA Trading at -34.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRTEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -21.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRTEA fell by -18.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5706. In addition, Qurate Retail Inc saw -70.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRTEA starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 26,231 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Sep 20. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 40,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc, valued at $16,526 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the Chairman of the Board of Qurate Retail Inc, sale 101 shares at $35.63 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $3,599 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRTEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.54 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Qurate Retail Inc stands at -21.43. The total capital return value is set at 4.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.84. Equity return is now at value -144.65, with -19.76 for asset returns.

Based on Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA), the company’s capital structure generated 1,994.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.23. Total debt to assets is 65.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,774.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.