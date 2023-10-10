Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s (PSNY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has gone up by 2.28% for the week, with a -3.41% drop in the past month and a -43.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.99% for PSNY.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for PSNY’s stock, with a -34.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSNY is 1.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) is $5.09, which is $2.4 above the current market price. The public float for PSNY is 467.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% of that float. On October 10, 2023, PSNY’s average trading volume was 3.92M shares.

PSNY) stock’s latest price update

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.13 in comparison to its previous close of 2.66, however, the company has experienced a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Fans of Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY ) stock will want to mark their calendars for Nov. 9 as the electric vehicle (EV) company prepares for a major event. Nov. 9 is when Polestar Automotive plans to hold its Polestar Day.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSNY stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for PSNY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PSNY in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $3 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSNY Trading at -19.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -5.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSNY rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.58. In addition, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR saw -49.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.48 for the present operating margin

+0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stands at -18.92. The total capital return value is set at -1.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -660.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.