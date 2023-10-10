Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock Showcases -6.38% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has seen a -0.17% decrease in the past week, with a -13.16% drop in the past month, and a -18.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for DOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for DOC’s stock, with a -18.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) is 27.63x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOC is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is $15.57, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for DOC is 234.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. On October 10, 2023, DOC’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

DOC) stock’s latest price update

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s stock price has dropped by -0.17 in relation to previous closing price of 11.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-09-21 that MILWAUKEE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Trustees has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share and unit for the quarter ending September 30, 2023. “We are proud to declare and pay our 41st consecutive quarterly dividend. This quarter, we celebrated a momentous milestone as we celebrated the 10th anniversary of our IPO on the New York Stock Exchange on July 19,.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOC stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for DOC by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for DOC in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $15.50 based on the research report published on May 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOC Trading at -13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOC fell by -0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.32. In addition, Physicians Realty Trust saw -19.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOC starting from Becker Laurie P, who sale 22,322 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Becker Laurie P now owns 55,776 shares of Physicians Realty Trust, valued at $300,677 using the latest closing price.

BLACK ALBERT JR, the Director of Physicians Realty Trust, purchase 2,264 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that BLACK ALBERT JR is holding 101,472 shares at $30,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+31.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Physicians Realty Trust stands at +19.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.16. Equity return is now at value 3.44, with 1.87 for asset returns.

Based on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.43. Total debt to assets is 38.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 67.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.