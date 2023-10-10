Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Experiences -9.02% Monthly Change

In the past week, PSX stock has gone down by -6.56%, with a monthly decline of -9.02% and a quarterly surge of 9.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.42% for Phillips 66. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.66% for PSX’s stock, with a 6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 4.83x. The 36-month beta value for PSX is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSX is $129.99, which is $15.24 above than the current price. The public float for PSX is 444.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on October 10, 2023 was 3.10M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.85 in comparison to its previous close of 109.19, however, the company has experienced a -6.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Phillips 66 (PSX) stood at $109.19, denoting a -0.26% change from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $141 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.59. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Roberts Timothy D., who sale 12,970 shares at the price of $124.41 back on Sep 12. After this action, Roberts Timothy D. now owns 80,009 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,613,598 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Kevin J, the Exec. VP and CFO of Phillips 66, sale 30,800 shares at $120.97 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Mitchell Kevin J is holding 103,803 shares at $3,725,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 40.32, with 15.86 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.