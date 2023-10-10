PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PGTI stock has gone up by 19.12%, with a monthly gain of 16.87% and a quarterly surge of 14.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.66% for PGT Innovations Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.24% for PGTI’s stock, with a 29.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.45. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) is $32.88, which is -$6.96 below the current market price. The public float for PGTI is 55.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PGTI on October 10, 2023 was 398.60K shares.

PGTI) stock’s latest price update

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE: PGTI)’s stock price has increased by 22.44 compared to its previous closing price of 26.20. However, the company has seen a 19.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that PGT Innovations produces heavy-duty windows for protection against hurricanes and strong winds. The company has a low valuation with strong expected earnings growth, potentially driving the stock for significant gains. The markets for PGTI’s products, including impact-resistant glass, are expected to grow in the next five years, providing a tailwind for revenue growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGTI stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PGTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGTI in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $38 based on the research report published on August 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PGTI Trading at 17.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +18.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGTI rose by +19.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.16. In addition, PGT Innovations Inc saw 78.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGTI starting from Hershberger Rodney, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $27.55 back on Oct 02. After this action, Hershberger Rodney now owns 1,339,155 shares of PGT Innovations Inc, valued at $68,875 using the latest closing price.

STEPHENS CHRISTOPHER J, the Director of PGT Innovations Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that STEPHENS CHRISTOPHER J is holding 6,434 shares at $78,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+36.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for PGT Innovations Inc stands at +6.49. The total capital return value is set at 13.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.44. Equity return is now at value 16.71, with 6.46 for asset returns.

Based on PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI), the company’s capital structure generated 120.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.55. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 117.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PGT Innovations Inc (PGTI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.