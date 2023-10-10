PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PXMD stock has gone down by -38.15%, with a monthly decline of -37.58% and a quarterly plunge of -75.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.03% for PaxMedica Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.37% for PXMD’s stock, with a -85.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for PXMD is also noteworthy at 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 5.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. The average trading volume of PXMD on October 10, 2023 was 802.83K shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc (NASDAQ: PXMD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -9.87 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a -38.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that Presentation on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 3:00pm EDT TARRYTOWN, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire — PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (APT) for the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and other serious conditions with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, which is scheduled to take place September 11 – 13, 2023, in New York, NY.

PXMD Trading at -55.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.34%, as shares sank -28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD fell by -38.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2846. In addition, PaxMedica Inc saw -90.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 22,535 shares at the price of $0.45 back on Aug 30. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 657,598 shares of PaxMedica Inc, valued at $10,053 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Director of PaxMedica Inc, sale 4,801 shares at $0.47 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 293,691 shares at $2,235 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Based on PaxMedica Inc (PXMD), the company’s capital structure generated 307.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In summary, PaxMedica Inc (PXMD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.