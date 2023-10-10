ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ParaZero Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PRZO)’s stock price has increased by 132.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a 280.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ: PRZO ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday as the drone company’s shares continue a rally from Friday. The big news that saw shares of PRZO stock soaring higher on Friday had to do with the approval of drone flights in Australia.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

PRZO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of PRZO on October 10, 2023 was 3.81M shares.

PRZO’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 31.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.28% for ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 175.13% for PRZO stock, with a simple moving average of 103.22% for the last 200 days.

PRZO Trading at 110.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRZO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.17%, as shares surge +106.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRZO rose by +280.34%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0500. In addition, ParaZero Technologies Ltd saw -25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ParaZero Technologies Ltd (PRZO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.