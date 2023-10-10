Opgen Inc (OPGN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN)’s stock price has decreased by -11.66 compared to its previous closing price of 0.41. However, the company has seen a -13.98% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-29 that OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN ) stock is on the rise Friday after the precision medicine company withdrew a share offering. A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has the company requesting the withdrawal of its Registration Statement on Form S-1.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPGN is -0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for OPGN is $3.00, which is $2.64 above the current price. The public float for OPGN is 8.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPGN on October 10, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

OPGN’s Market Performance

OPGN stock saw an increase of -13.98% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 81.56% and a quarterly increase of -60.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.60% for Opgen Inc (OPGN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.71% for OPGN stock, with a simple moving average of -64.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPGN stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for OPGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPGN in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.30 based on the research report published on March 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

OPGN Trading at 21.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.05%, as shares surge +73.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPGN fell by -13.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2841. In addition, Opgen Inc saw -87.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-852.18 for the present operating margin

-31.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opgen Inc stands at -1429.96. The total capital return value is set at -50.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.35. Equity return is now at value -211.58, with -101.63 for asset returns.

Based on Opgen Inc (OPGN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.18. Total debt to assets is 57.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Opgen Inc (OPGN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.