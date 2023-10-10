Okta Inc’s (OKTA) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Okta Inc (OKTA) has seen a 3.44% increase in the past week, with a -4.44% drop in the past month, and a 18.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.41% for OKTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.55% for OKTA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.33% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Okta Inc (OKTA) is $95.02, which is $11.62 above the current market price. The public float for OKTA is 153.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OKTA on October 10, 2023 was 2.26M shares.

OKTA) stock’s latest price update

Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.83 in relation to its previous close of 80.42. However, the company has experienced a 3.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-09 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer said demand for cybersecurity is high, indicating a potential bull market for the sector.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKTA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for OKTA by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for OKTA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $75 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OKTA Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.75%, as shares sank -7.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKTA rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.89. In addition, Okta Inc saw 22.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKTA starting from McKinnon Todd, who sale 7,471 shares at the price of $83.01 back on Sep 18. After this action, McKinnon Todd now owns 35,641 shares of Okta Inc, valued at $620,147 using the latest closing price.

Tighe Brett, the Chief Financial Officer of Okta Inc, sale 4,846 shares at $83.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Tighe Brett is holding 56,613 shares at $402,253 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-41.77 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Okta Inc stands at -43.86. The total capital return value is set at -9.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.38. Equity return is now at value -10.67, with -6.66 for asset returns.

Based on Okta Inc (OKTA), the company’s capital structure generated 43.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.22. Total debt to assets is 25.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Okta Inc (OKTA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.