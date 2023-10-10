Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.43 compared to its previous closing price of 423.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that The attacks on Israel by Palestinian group Hamas is the center of global news today.

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NOC is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NOC is $498.00, which is $26.39 above the current price. The public float for NOC is 150.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NOC on October 10, 2023 was 738.99K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

The stock of Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has seen a 6.65% increase in the past week, with a 11.57% rise in the past month, and a 2.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for NOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.28% for NOC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NOC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $502 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOC Trading at 8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +10.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC rose by +6.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $433.89. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp. saw -13.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $437.87 back on Aug 07. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 14,570 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp., valued at $731,243 using the latest closing price.

Perry David T, the CVP Chief Global Bus Off of Northrop Grumman Corp., sale 3,999 shares at $469.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Perry David T is holding 8,717 shares at $1,878,187 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.84 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northrop Grumman Corp. stands at +13.38. The total capital return value is set at 12.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 31.91, with 10.62 for asset returns.

Based on Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC), the company’s capital structure generated 97.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.49. Total debt to assets is 34.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.