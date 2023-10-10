NICE Ltd ADR’s (NICE) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has gone down by -2.56% for the week, with a -12.13% drop in the past month and a -20.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for NICE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.61% for NICE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.23% for the last 200 days.

NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) is $249.36, which is $87.18 above the current market price. The public float for NICE is 63.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NICE on October 10, 2023 was 387.88K shares.

NICE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NICE Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NICE) has jumped by 0.46 compared to previous close of 163.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that The Ottawa Police Service will be deploying NICE’s Inform Elite solution in preparation for the upcoming rollout of Next Generation 911 (NG911) services across Canada.

Analysts’ Opinion of NICE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for NICE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NICE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $190 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NICE Trading at -14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICE fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.45. In addition, NICE Ltd ADR saw -14.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NICE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for NICE Ltd ADR stands at +12.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.75. Equity return is now at value 10.16, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Based on NICE Ltd ADR (NICE), the company’s capital structure generated 25.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 16.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, NICE Ltd ADR (NICE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.