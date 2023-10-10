New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has increased by 2.99 when compared to last closing price of 60.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-13 that It’s no secret that China’s economy has struggled in recent years. However, Stock Strategist Andrew Rocco sees opportunity amidst the chaos.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: EDU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 59.72x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) is $66.84, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 169.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EDU on October 10, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

EDU’s Market Performance

The stock of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has seen a 9.17% increase in the past week, with a 8.88% rise in the past month, and a 36.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for EDU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.95% for EDU’s stock, with a 40.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

EDU Trading at 12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares surge +8.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +9.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.86. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR saw 80.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Equity return is now at value 4.85, with 2.85 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ADR (EDU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.