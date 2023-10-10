Navigating the Volatility of LanzaTech Global Inc’s (LNZA) Stock

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone up by 4.09%, with a monthly decline of -41.41% and a quarterly plunge of -29.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.08% for LanzaTech Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.82% for LNZA’s stock, with a -26.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) is $8.00, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for LNZA is 139.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNZA on October 10, 2023 was 448.82K shares.

LNZA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LanzaTech Global Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) has increased by 13.65 when compared to last closing price of 3.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that It’s been more than a half century since humanity first learned to genetically modify organisms. While we’re still learning new things every day about it, synthetic biology has now become commonplace in a multitude of industries.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNZA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNZA stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LNZA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNZA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $8 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNZA Trading at -32.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.76%, as shares sank -46.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.90. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc saw -56.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

The total capital return value is set at -4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.96. Equity return is now at value -52.05, with -40.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.