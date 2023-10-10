Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NNDM is 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NNDM is $10.00, which is $7.31 above the current price. The public float for NNDM is 243.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NNDM on October 10, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

NNDM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: NNDM) has dropped by -3.58 compared to previous close of 2.79. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Yoav Stern – Chairman & CEO Julien Lederman – VP Corporate Development, M&A, Strategy, & IR Conference Call Participants Katherine Thompson – Edison Operator Good day, ladies and gentlemen.

NNDM’s Market Performance

NNDM’s stock has risen by 1.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.10% and a quarterly drop of -13.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.97% for NNDM’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNDM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNDM stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NNDM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NNDM in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on October 21, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

NNDM Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNDM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNDM rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR saw 16.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NNDM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-300.24 for the present operating margin

+20.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nano Dimension Ltd ADR stands at -521.22. The total capital return value is set at -10.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.06. Equity return is now at value -18.15, with -17.45 for asset returns.

Based on Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.48. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nano Dimension Ltd ADR (NNDM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.