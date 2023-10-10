Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.40.

The public float for MTEK is 4.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.57% of that float. On October 10, 2023, the average trading volume of MTEK was 24.23K shares.

MTEK) stock’s latest price update

Maris Tech Ltd (NASDAQ: MTEK)’s stock price has surge by 39.01relation to previous closing price of 1.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 41.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that Maris Tech (NASDAQ: MTEK ) stock is rising higher on Monday after the company launched its new Jupiter Drones product. Jupiter Drones makes use of the company’s Jupiter Nano platform to offer a lightweight drone for a variety of uses.

MTEK’s Market Performance

Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) has seen a 41.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 47.06% gain in the past month and a 33.65% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.61% for MTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.10% for MTEK’s stock, with a 46.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MTEK Trading at 40.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.20% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares surge +43.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTEK rose by +41.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9856. In addition, Maris Tech Ltd saw 67.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Maris Tech Ltd (MTEK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.